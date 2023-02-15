Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Launch of cooperative investment mobilisation drive on February 15 in Trivandrum

Published: 15th February 2023 08:18 AM

Cash; Capital; investment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will launch an investment mobilisation drive on Wednesday to attract investments in the cooperative credit sector and attract youth to the cooperative movement. 

The drive, which ends on March 31, aims to raise Rs 9,000 crore. Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan will officiate the state-level inauguration of the investment mobilisation campaign at the Malappuram Town Hall on February 20. The slogan of the drive is ‘Cooperative investment for Kerala’s development’. 

It has been proposed to place up to 30% of the investments in current and savings accounts. Primary cooperative societies, agricultural credit cooperative societies, primary agricultural rural development banks, urban banks, employee cooperative societies, non-loan societies accepting deposits from members, and Kerala Bank are taking part in the drive.

The State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank’s aim is to raise Rs 150 crore. Kerala Bank has been tasked with mobilising Rs 1,750 crore from 14 districts, while other cooperative banks have to raise a total of Rs 7,250 crore. 

Deposits will earn the highest possible interest, said a circular issued by the registrar of cooperatives. 
Special campaigns would also be organised to attract the youth. Additional interest will be paid to senior citizens, and campaigns will be conducted to attract investment from them. 

