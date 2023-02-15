Trivandrum Corporation plans beach sports festival

Devika Rani By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has announced that they are reviving its annual beach sports festival, Beach Games. The event, which was on a break for the past two years, will be held at Shankhumukham beach from February 16 to 19.

People of all ages can enjoy the festival, which is part of the municipality’s initiative to encourage sports and exercise in society. The festival will feature two exciting games beach football and volleyball. “For the beach football competition, 10 players can register five on the field and five substitutes. For the beach volleyball competition, a team can have 12 players six on court and six substitutes,” said an official from the education standing committee of the corporation.

According to another official, the festival will be an exciting opportunity for people of various skill levels to come together. “It also promotes tourism. Besides, we believe that sports and other physical activities play an important role in promoting health and wellness in the community,” the official added. After Beach Games, the corporation plans to organise another event, Veterans’ Meet, exclusively for people over 35 years, the official added.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has announced that they are reviving its annual beach sports festival, Beach Games. The event, which was on a break for the past two years, will be held at Shankhumukham beach from February 16 to 19. People of all ages can enjoy the festival, which is part of the municipality’s initiative to encourage sports and exercise in society. The festival will feature two exciting games beach football and volleyball. “For the beach football competition, 10 players can register five on the field and five substitutes. For the beach volleyball competition, a team can have 12 players six on court and six substitutes,” said an official from the education standing committee of the corporation. According to another official, the festival will be an exciting opportunity for people of various skill levels to come together. “It also promotes tourism. Besides, we believe that sports and other physical activities play an important role in promoting health and wellness in the community,” the official added. After Beach Games, the corporation plans to organise another event, Veterans’ Meet, exclusively for people over 35 years, the official added.