Suspects in ashram arson case arrested for assault in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has arrested four RSS workers in connection with the suicide of a Kundamankadavu native in 2022. Kundamankadavu native Prakash allegedly committed suicide on January 3, 2022.

His brother Prashanth had earlier told the Crime Branch that Prakash was beaten up by RSS workers prior to his death. The arrested are Krishnakumar, 43, Sreekumar, 45, Sathikumar, 38 and Rajesh, 38. They were friends of Prakash.

The five are suspects in an arson attack on Swamy Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram here. Prashanth had earlier told the Crime Branch that his brother and four others were involved in the attack on October 27, 2018.

Giri was supportive of the LDF government’s bid to enforce the Supreme Court verdict allowing women’s entry to the Sabarimala shrine. The Crime Branch sources said Krishnakumar had confessed to placing a wreath in front of Giri’s ashram after setting the fire.

It was Prakash, who had prepared the wreath, the sources added. It is learnt that the Crime Branch will seek their custody for further questioning in the case pertaining to the ashram attack. After the 2018 attack, several leading political figures, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan, visited the ashram to express their solidarity with Giri.

The case was first probed by the local police. However, Crime Branch took over the case after police failed to identify the culprits. The Home Department had come under criticism for not being able to nab the culprits, and the right-wing trolls had alleged that there was something fishy about the incident.

