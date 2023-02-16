Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Take all precautionary measures to avoid fire accidents: Kerala CM

“Any case of fire should be immediately reported to the nearest fire and rescue station by calling 131. Do not dispose of incendiary materials carelessly, which may cause a fire.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday appealed to the public to take all precautionary measures to avoid fire accidents caused due to increasing heat, at the onset of summer. In a statement, Pinarayi said that heat has increased this year even before the arrival of summer, due to climate change. 

“Any case of fire should be immediately reported to the nearest fire and rescue station by calling 131. Do not dispose of incendiary materials carelessly, which may cause a fire. Do not burn waste in public places. Do not park vehicles in places where waste has been burnt. Any fire hazard near buildings should be removed. Avoid smoking in public places. It is also important not to throw bottles containing explosive or flammable liquids or similar objects in landfills, “ he said.

The CM also urged the authorities concerned to ensure that permanent fire extinguishing systems in buildings are functional and that no material is piled high enough to catch fire. “Precautions should be 
taken to avoid the risk of fire during and after using electrical equipment. The risk of fire should be avoided from devices, including mobile phones, at night. Vacant fields and homesteads should be cleared of dry grass and vegetation. Tourists should also take the responsibility to prevent forest fires,” the chief minister said in a statement.

