TUs dismiss KSRTC MD’s proposal on monthly target

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three recognised trade unions in KSRTC have dismissed managing director Biju Prabhakar’s proposal to pay employees’ salaries according to the monthly target achieved by them.

At a meeting held on Wednesday. the representatives of the three unions led by the CITU, BMS and TDF told the MD that the proposal itself is against the law as each employee had been selected through PSC after inviting applications notifying the salary scale. They allege that the illegal system could not be implemented in the corporation. Since the corporation authorities are deciding bus routes, schedules and timings of service, the employees do not have the responsibility to make the corporation profitable, the union leadership reportedly said.

Although the unions have supported the proposal to improve revenue through the target, they are of the view that they could not support it to fix it as a yardstick for payment of salaries to the employees. MD Biju Prabhakar told union leaders that he will inform his opinion after deliberation.

However the unions have declared that they will not backtrack from their stand. The CITU-backed KSRTC Employees Association has declared protest programmes in front of the KSRTC chief office on February 28 demanding the withdrawal of the target proposal and timely distribution of salaries.

