Two hurt as bikes collide head-on at Kattakkada

Two persons sustained injuries after their bikes collided at Kattakkada on Wednesday morning.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Two persons sustained injuries after their bikes collided at Kattakkada on Wednesday morning. The injured have been identified as Sivankutty, of Anappara, and Ajmal of Kattakkada.

The Kattakkada police said the accident occurred while the riders were negotiating a bend at Sreekrishnapuram on the Kattakkada Market Road. Ajmal was heading from Kattakkada to Poovachal, while Sivankutty was coming from the opposite direction when their bikes collided head-on. The injured have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

