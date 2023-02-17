Kin reluctant, 100 inmates of Mental Health Centre await rehabilitation in Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though ready to rejoin society, 100 patients of Peroorkada Mental Health Centre (MHC), including 43 women, are awaiting rehabilitation as their families are reluctant to take them back.

Of the cured patients, 66 are from other states, the director of health services (DHS) Dr V Meenakshi said in a report submitted to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC). TNIE had recently reported about the plight of the inmates of different mental health centres in the state, including the Peroorkada MHC after which the KSHRC ordered a probe into the allegations.

Meanwhile, based on the DHS’ report, KSHRC chairman Justice Antony Dominic directed the authorities concerned to shift the recovered patients to government-approved rehabilitation centres. He had visited the Peroorkada MHC on November 17 last year after which the KSHRC submitted a slew of proposals to the government. Following this, the DHS convened a high-level meeting on January 5.

The DHS said a decision has been taken to prepare an estimate for the master plan to be implemented at the MHC. The funds will be allotted in next year’s plan fund. It has been decided to set up a modern psychiatric ward at the MHC at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore and a male forensic ward for Rs 1.1 crore.

A new outpatient block will also be constructed for modern psychiatric treatment. In the report, the DHS said it has been decided to appoint more staff in the hospital. The authorities are also exploring the possibility of entrusting food supply to Kudumbashree, said the report.

The hospital superintendent has sought to rope in the State Industrial Security Force to handle the security in the facility. The report said the government has decided to install CCTV cameras at the MHC. Forensic cell patients, whose term is over, will be shifted to rehabilitation centres if their relatives refuse to take them back, said the report.

MHC planned in Thiruvananthapuram jail

Going by the KSHRC directive, an MHC will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram Central prison to rehabilitate prisoners returning after mental health treatment. The prisons department will soon submit an estimate for the same. At present, the Kannur and Viyyur jails have this facility. A proposal to create posts for medical staff has already been submitted to the government, DIG MK Vinod Kumar informed the KSHRC.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though ready to rejoin society, 100 patients of Peroorkada Mental Health Centre (MHC), including 43 women, are awaiting rehabilitation as their families are reluctant to take them back. Of the cured patients, 66 are from other states, the director of health services (DHS) Dr V Meenakshi said in a report submitted to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC). TNIE had recently reported about the plight of the inmates of different mental health centres in the state, including the Peroorkada MHC after which the KSHRC ordered a probe into the allegations. Meanwhile, based on the DHS’ report, KSHRC chairman Justice Antony Dominic directed the authorities concerned to shift the recovered patients to government-approved rehabilitation centres. He had visited the Peroorkada MHC on November 17 last year after which the KSHRC submitted a slew of proposals to the government. Following this, the DHS convened a high-level meeting on January 5. The DHS said a decision has been taken to prepare an estimate for the master plan to be implemented at the MHC. The funds will be allotted in next year’s plan fund. It has been decided to set up a modern psychiatric ward at the MHC at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore and a male forensic ward for Rs 1.1 crore. A new outpatient block will also be constructed for modern psychiatric treatment. In the report, the DHS said it has been decided to appoint more staff in the hospital. The authorities are also exploring the possibility of entrusting food supply to Kudumbashree, said the report. The hospital superintendent has sought to rope in the State Industrial Security Force to handle the security in the facility. The report said the government has decided to install CCTV cameras at the MHC. Forensic cell patients, whose term is over, will be shifted to rehabilitation centres if their relatives refuse to take them back, said the report. MHC planned in Thiruvananthapuram jail Going by the KSHRC directive, an MHC will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram Central prison to rehabilitate prisoners returning after mental health treatment. The prisons department will soon submit an estimate for the same. At present, the Kannur and Viyyur jails have this facility. A proposal to create posts for medical staff has already been submitted to the government, DIG MK Vinod Kumar informed the KSHRC.