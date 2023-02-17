Niwano Peace Prize for noted Gandhian activist from Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Gandhian activist from Kerala P V Rajagopal has been chosen for the prestigious Niwano Peace Prize 2023. The international peace prize instituted by the Niwano Foundation in Japan carries a purse of 20 million Yen (Rs 1.23 crore), a citation and a medal. The founder of Ekta Parishad, Rajagopal, has been chosen for the award in recognition of his work in the service of social justice and peace for 50 years. The award will be presented to Rajagopal during a ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on May 11, 2023. He was chosen for the award from among a list of nominations from 125 countries.