Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Niwano Peace Prize for noted Gandhian activist from Kerala

Noted Gandhian activist from Kerala P V Rajagopal has been chosen for the prestigious Niwano Peace Prize 2023.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

P V Rajagopal

P V Rajagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Gandhian activist from Kerala P V Rajagopal has been chosen for the prestigious Niwano Peace Prize 2023. The international peace prize instituted by the Niwano Foundation in Japan carries a purse of 20 million Yen (Rs 1.23 crore), a citation and a medal.

The founder of Ekta Parishad, Rajagopal, has been chosen for the award in recognition of his work in the service of social justice and peace for 50 years. The award will be presented to Rajagopal during a ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on May 11, 2023. He was chosen for the award from among a list of nominations from 125 countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niwano Peace Prize 2023 Gandhian activist
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp