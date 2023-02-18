Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala state government defers payment of pension revision arrears

The latest GO said the government cannot bear the additional liability considering the financial position.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has deferred the payment of pension revision arrears citing financial crisis. The government will consider the payment of third and fourth instalments of arrears subject to the fiscal position of the state in 2023-24 , said an order issued by the finance department on Friday.

As per the GO issued in December 2021, the third and fourth instalments of arrears to pensioners (pension, family pension, DCRG, terminal surrender) had to be distributed in 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively. The latest GO said the government cannot bear the additional liability considering the financial position.

The government is taking steps to improve the finances by strengthening tax collection and avoiding unnecessary expenditure. Hence, a decision on the distribution of arrears will be taken on the basis of the state’s financial position in 2023-24 FY, the order said.

