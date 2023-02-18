Surf ‘n’ splash: Surfing resumes on shores of Varkala after hiatus of three years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summertime is here. And surfing has resumed on the shores of Varkala. After a hiatus of three years, surfing is back in full swing between Papanasam-Edava shores, the second-best destination in south India for catching the waves.

From professionals to novices, one can see surfers carrying their boards to the sea at dawn. Instructors, mostly from Mahabalipuram, say the 5km stretch from Papanasam to Edava has the perfect setting to be a surfing hotspot.

Though water sports open possibilities for destination tourism, the state tourism department is yet to catch up. TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures some moments amid the waves at Varkala.

Tame the waves

Preferred surfing zone is the 5km stretch from Papanasam beach to Edava

12 private surfing schools operate in Varkala; many have internationally-trained instructors

Fee for basic training begins at Rs 1,500 per head for every age group

Class duration ranges from 1.5 to 3 hours

Five-day training is enough get a hang of the basics

Early mornings are the best time for training. Evening timings depend on the tidal currents



