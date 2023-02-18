Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Surf ‘n’ splash: Surfing resumes on shores of Varkala after hiatus of three years

From professionals to novices, one can see surfers carrying their boards to the sea at dawn.

Published: 18th February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Varkala beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summertime is here. And surfing has resumed on the shores of Varkala. After a hiatus of three years, surfing is back in full swing between Papanasam-Edava shores, the second-best destination in south India for catching the waves.

From professionals to novices, one can see surfers carrying their boards to the sea at dawn. Instructors, mostly from Mahabalipuram, say the 5km stretch from Papanasam to Edava has the perfect setting to be a surfing hotspot.

Though water sports open possibilities for destination tourism, the state tourism department is yet to catch up. TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures some moments amid the waves at Varkala.

Tame the waves

  • Preferred surfing zone is the 5km stretch from Papanasam beach to Edava
  • 12 private surfing schools operate in Varkala; many have internationally-trained instructors 
  • Fee for basic training begins at Rs 1,500 per head for every age group
  • Class duration ranges from 1.5 to 3 hours
  • Five-day training is enough get a hang of the basics
  • Early mornings are the best time for training. Evening timings depend on the tidal currents  
     
