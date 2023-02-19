Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM trying to fill the void left by PFI: K Surendran

Surendran also came down heavily on Sitaram Yechury and Pinarayi Vijayan for attempting to create communal tension in the country.

Published: 19th February 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Jamaat e Islami -RSS talks, BJP state leadership came out criticising the CM.

BJP state president K Surendran said Pinarayi wants to create tension between religions and that’s why he has come out against the talks. CPM wants to cash in on the fight between the two communities. His stance that Muslim organisations should not hold talks with the RSS is anti-democratic.

“No one has entrusted Pinarayi with the responsibility of protecting minorities in the country. CPM has always tried to put the Muslim community in trouble by posing as its protector. CPM’s Muslim appeasement has helped only extremist forces,” said Surendran, adding that the Muslim community will realise CPM’s double standards.

Surendran also came down heavily on Sitaram Yechury and Pinarayi Vijayan for attempting to create communal tension in the country. The chief minister and the CPM have made major communal polarisation attempts during the CAA agitation, said Surendran adding that the CPM is trying to fill the void left by the banned outfit, Popular Front of India.

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan K Surendran
Comments

