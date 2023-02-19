Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man drowns in sea while fishing at Muthalapozhi

He used to come here for fishing. On Saturday, while angling from the edge of the breakwater, he slipped and fell into the sea.

Published: 19th February 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 38-year-old youth drowned in the sea off the Muthalapozhi coast after he fell into the sea while he was angling from the breakwater along with his friends on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Maneesh, son of Balakrishnan Asari and Valsaka, residents of Krishnabhavan, Eluvila, Karyavattom.

The Kadinamkulam police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when Maneesh and his friends came to the spot for fishing.

He used to come here for fishing. On Saturday, while angling from the edge of the breakwater, he slipped and fell into the sea. Since this portion of the sea has depth, he eventually drowned.

Though his friends alerted the locals, no one could rescue him. Later, Anchuthengu coastal police and the Marine Enforcement Squad came for the rescue operation and brought the dead body of Maneesh onto the shore.

After the procedures were completed, the body was shifted to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital morgue and later handed over to relatives after an autopsy. Maneesh was a painting labourer, the police said.

