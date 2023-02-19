Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Race for YC president post hots up as Shafi’s term nears end

Akhil, the national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress, has been proactive in protest meetings organised in Thiruvananthapuram and across the state.

Published: 19th February 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shafi Parambil

Youth Congress state chief and MLA Shafi Parambil

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With Shafi Parambil’s tenure as Youth Congress state president set to get over by March, the race for the post is hotting up. While the ‘A’ group has J S Akhil, Rahul Mamkoottathil, K M Abhijith and Manjukuttan as its nominees, the ‘I’ group’s kitty has Binu Chulliyil and Abdul Rasheed.

While Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are keen to have a leader nominated to the top post, group leaders prefer an election.

Akhil, the national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress, has been proactive in protest meetings organised in Thiruvananthapuram and across the state. His name was considered for the Kazhakoottam assembly constituency in the 2021 elections which later went in favour of Dr S S Lal.

Rahul is a familiar face in news channel discussions. Abhijith, who had stepped down as KSU state chief, was appointed the NSUI national general secretary recently. Youth Congress state secretary G Manjukuttan is another prominent contender. He was part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and a recipient of the Vanamitra Award.  While ‘I’ group’s Binu Chulliyil belongs to Alappuzha and is a loyalist of Venugopal, Abdul Rasheed had contested from the Taliparamba assembly constituency in the 2021 elections.

K S Sabarinadhan, YC state vice-president, informed that the YC state committee members will step down by May. “Officially the current committee’s tenure will be over by March. At the last state committee meeting, we decided to hold a mega-state committee meeting in May end and then step down from office. Currently, unit and constituency-level meetings are going on,” Sabarinadhan told TNIE.

For a long time now, the Youth Congress president and vice-president posts were shared between ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups. Each office-bearer has a tenure of three years. Former presidents T Siddique and P C Vishnunadh and incumbent Shafi Parambil are representatives of ‘A’ group.

Of late, Shafi had cosied up to Satheesan. Since Oommen Chandy is now undergoing treatment, there is no second-in-command in ‘A’ group. Many leaders feel that the relevance of groups has lost ever since  Sudhakaran and Satheesan came at the helm of the party in 2021.

Nominees

J S Akhil, Rahul Mamkoottathil, K M Abhijith and Manjukuttan from A group 

Binu Chulliyil and Abdul Rasheed from I group

