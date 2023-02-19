Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark mulls prefabs to house more companies in Thiruvananthapuram

 It can be done even now, as many companies are on the waiting list.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The space constraints at Technopark, one of Kerala’s major IT hubs, have become plain as day, with its list of companies waiting for space here growing to nearly 400. In the wake of this, officials are mulling installing prefabricated facilities (or prefabs) on the premises of IT parks with plug-and-play facilities.

A prefab is a low-cost incubation facility designed to assist businesses with beginning work and getting up to speed before their office spaces become operational. As the name suggests, these facilities are prefabricated and easily assembled or disassembled. The officials are considering moving the companies on the waiting list to these facilities until the construction of IT buildings is complete.

“We will examine the possibility of prefabs to resolve the space crisis in Technopark,” said Rathan U Kelkar, the principal secretary of the IT Department.

Earlier, the Technopark authorities had fielded an ‘Open Innovation Zone’ project by which small and medium companies and startups could be given facilities in an eco-friendly environment powered by solar energy. However, this did not materialise. It was the brainchild of K C Chandrasekharan Nair, the former chief financial officer of the park’s startup incubation centre. “It was a great brand concept to utilise the existing open space in the IT parks.

I proposed this project years ago. It can be done even now, as many companies are on the waiting list. IT firms and startups can operate in this environment and benefit from a low-cost setup. The park can provide free wi-fi and other facilities until a permanent office space is built for them,” Chandrasekharan said.Sanjeev Nair, the new CEO of Technopark, said that Technopark has a slew of new projects to combat the space crisis.

