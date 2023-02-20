Air India starts new daily flight service between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air India has started a new flight service between Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. This is the flight carrier’s second daily service in this sector. The flight (AI 657) departs Mumbai at 5.40 am and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 am. The return flight (AI 658) departs at 8.55 am and reaches Mumbai at 11.15 am. The flight will have 122 seats, including business class. The convenient timing of the flight provides connections to various domestic points and international destinations, including Europe, the UK, the US and Southeast Asia.

Air India’s new service is the fourth such daily flight in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector. Of the four, IndiGo operates two. Last week, Air India started a new service between Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi. The ‘Capital to Capital’ flight is India’s second daily service in this sector. Now, Thiruvananthapuram airport has a weekly frequency of 131 domestic flights and 120 international flights. The connectivity has increased to 12 international destinations and ten domestic destinations.

With the new summer schedule coming into force from March 27, Thiruvananthapuram will likely see an increase in air traffic as many new flights are slated to begin service. The low-cost airline Akasa airlines is also expected to start its services in March. The average number of passengers relying on the airport has doubled in the past two years. Sources said there is a 120% increase in international flights and a 110% increase in domestic flights per week.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air India has started a new flight service between Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. This is the flight carrier’s second daily service in this sector. The flight (AI 657) departs Mumbai at 5.40 am and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 am. The return flight (AI 658) departs at 8.55 am and reaches Mumbai at 11.15 am. The flight will have 122 seats, including business class. The convenient timing of the flight provides connections to various domestic points and international destinations, including Europe, the UK, the US and Southeast Asia. Air India’s new service is the fourth such daily flight in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector. Of the four, IndiGo operates two. Last week, Air India started a new service between Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi. The ‘Capital to Capital’ flight is India’s second daily service in this sector. Now, Thiruvananthapuram airport has a weekly frequency of 131 domestic flights and 120 international flights. The connectivity has increased to 12 international destinations and ten domestic destinations. With the new summer schedule coming into force from March 27, Thiruvananthapuram will likely see an increase in air traffic as many new flights are slated to begin service. The low-cost airline Akasa airlines is also expected to start its services in March. The average number of passengers relying on the airport has doubled in the past two years. Sources said there is a 120% increase in international flights and a 110% increase in domestic flights per week.