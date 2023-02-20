Kerala man who stole valuables from train arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway police have arrested an Alappuzha native for allegedly stealing a bag containing expensive mobile phones and other valuables to the tune of Rs 1 lakh from a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train on Sunday morning.

Praveen Kumar of Valamangalam in Alappuzha was arrested for stealing the bag belonging to a passenger, Ramesh Kumar. Ramesh was travelling in the AC coach, and he learned about the theft when he was about to alight at Thiruvananthapuram.

Following his complaint, the railway police sought the help of the cyber police. They identified the location of the iPhone that was stolen, and soon, Praveen was caught with the booty. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

