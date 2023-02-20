Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Railways cancel selected Kerala-Delhi trains due to maintenance work

In view of the maintenance work at the Kota division from February 22 to 27, a few selected trains connecting Delhi and Kerala have been cancelled. 

Published: 20th February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Train No 22655 Ernakulam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express and Train No 22633 Thiruvananthapuram - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express scheduled for February 22 have been cancelled. Train No 22656 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Express and Train No 22634 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express will not run as scheduled on February 24. 

Train No 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express scheduled for February 25 has also been cancelled. Train No 22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Express has been cancelled for February 27. The trains have been cancelled owing to the pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking work for commissioning of Central interlocking at Bayana station in Kota division, said a statement from West Central Railway.

