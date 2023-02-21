Digital resurvey will be completed in 4 years: Kerala Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday said that the new digital resurvey would be completed in four years. He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium on modern land administration organised by the Survey and Land Records Department.

“The government is committed to developing a transparent and efficient land management system to attract investments and achieve economic growth. Focus is given to technology and smart services to make land administration systems more customer friendly and popular,” the minister said. He also added that the government prioritises developing a platform to integrate land-related services of the Revenue, Registration and Survey departments.

“A Land Settlement Act is necessary to give authentic land documents to land owners. The symposium will help in eliciting inputs on the proposed legislation,” Rajan said.

The other notable deliberation at the symposium was on a legislative framework to settle all land issues and provide authentic land records to all landholders under conclusive titling.

The digital resurvey launched in November 2022 will cover 1,550 villages in the state. It aims to resolve existing land records inconsistencies and create a unified platform for managing land information, administration, control, and usage. The survey uses modern techniques such as Continuously Operating Reference Stations, RTK-Rover and R-ETS machines. The first phase of the survey will cover 200 villages.

