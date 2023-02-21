Gangster, accomplice surrender before Kerala police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notorious gangster Puthenpalam Rajesh and his accomplice Sabu, who was being pursued by the Medical College Police for allegedly threatening an ambulance driver with a knife, turned up before the police on Monday morning.

Rajesh, a native of Puthenpalam near Kannammoola, and Sabu had earlier approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The court had directed them to surrender before the investigating officer within 10 days. It was on the final day of the deadline that the duo surrendered before the police. The High Court had earlier directed the police to produce the two upon their surrendering before the court so that they can move their bail pleas.

Rajesh was accused of threatening an ambulance driver with a knife near the Medical College hospital on January 10. Rajesh had parked his car in a spot which was reserved for private ambulances. The ambulance driver had locked horns with Rajesh without knowing his true identity. During the quarrel, Rajesh drew a knife from the car and threatened the driver.

The CCTV visual depicting the incident became viral on social media, following which the police registered a case against him under the Arms Act. Though Rajesh’s driver was arrested, Rajesh and his other accomplices managed to escape. The police had come under criticism for failing to nab him.

