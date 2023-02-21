Saji Cherian seeks report on Murali sculpture row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has sought a report from Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi regarding the controversy surrounding the sculpture of the late actor Murali. He said action would be taken based on the report.

Meanwhile, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi has come out with a statement that blames social media for portraying a different sculpture of Murali as the new bronze sculpture commissioned by the Akademi.

The Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali alleged concerted efforts to defame the institution and the artists through social media. He said legal action would be taken against the perpetrators defaming the institution.

The Akademi decided to annul the contract given to artist Wilson Pookai to make a bronze sculpture of actor Murali after it was found that the mould made by the artist had no resemblance with the actor. Later, the finance department decided to write off `5,70,000 given to the artist to make the sculpture.

“Various social media outlets showed a different sculpture to go along with the story of the finance department’s decision to write off the expenses. The stone sculpture was, in fact, made by another artist named Rajan, based on an immortal character portrayed by Murali in the play Lanka Lekshmi 12 years ago,” said Karivellur Murali.

He clarified that the new bronze sculpture made by Wilson had not been handed over to Akademi.

The money was given as an advance to the sculptor. But when the contract was annulled, Akademi asked him to repay the money. However, the artist expressed his poor financial condition to comply with the order and wrote a letter to the Akademi for a write-off.

