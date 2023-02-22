Global Responsible Tourism summit to begin on February 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) founder Harold Goodwin and UN Women Representative Susan Ferguson will be among the key speakers at the four-day global Responsible Tourism (RT) summit, slated to begin in Kumarakom from February 25.

The summit will showcase the state’s remarkable achievements in evolving an internationally-acclaimed sustainable tourism model over the last one-and-a-half decade and strengthening it further by coalescing the emerging trends and demands.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will formally inaugurate the conclave, being organised by Kerala Tourism in association with State RT Mission, on February 26 at Lake Song Resort, Kumarakom, at 9am. The deliberations of the summit will start with a ‘Speakers Meet’ on February 25. Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan will preside over the function in which Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, will be the chief guest.

Significantly, Kumarakom, located on the Vembanad lake and encompassing the rim of Kerala’s rice-bowl Kuttanad, was chosen as the venue for the meet as its panoramic rural settings, heritage and lifestyle, had a seminal role in the Kerala model of RT attaining global fame.

Kerala Tourism Principal Secretary K S Srinivas, Tourism Director P B Nooh, and State Co-ordinator of RT Mission K Rupeshkumar will also be present. The summit, which will feature discussions on building linkages between RT activities and UN Women, will formally culminate with the adoption of the revamped ‘Kerala RT Declaration’ on February 27.

The meeting will serve as a platform for brainstorming on creation of sustainable and experiential tourism products and packages in the state in partnership with various agencies in India and abroad to attract more tourists to Kerala.

As many as 15 international speakers will attend the summit with 20 foreign speakers sharing their insights through virtual platform. Delegates and speakers from across the country will take part in the event which will also witness around 200 attendees in total.

Around 60 experts will talk on more than 12 topics at the summit that will feature a riveting session, titled ‘Inspiring Stories from Destinations,’ where 100 tourists, including delegates, will narrate their experience of travelling in the state.

