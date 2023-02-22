SNGOU gets approval for six more courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU), that offers courses in open and distance learning mode, has obtained UGC approval for six more programmes. These include four undergraduate and two postgraduate courses. With this, the total number of courses offered by the Kollam-headquartered university has risen to 13.

While the UG courses that got approval were BA History, Philosophy, Sociology and Economics. PG programmes in History and Sociology have also got the UGC nod. The BA Philosophy programme mainly focusses on teachings of spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

The university, established in 2020, could apply for approval as per the UGC-stipulated criteria only in 2022. In the first phase, the varsity got approval to conduct five UG and three UG programmes in October 2022. Accordingly, the varsity began offering BA course in English, Malayalam Arabic, Sanskrit and Hindi and MA in Malayalam and English.

A total of 5,409 students have enrolled for these programmes in 14 study centres. SNGOU officials said admission to the newly approved courses will begin in January-February session itself. For more details, visit www.sngou.ac.in.

