Spike in attacks on women in Thiruvananthapuram: Corporation to light up streets

Invites Expression of Interest from pvt partners to install LED lights; 10,000 lights in first phase

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:36 AM

Binu Francis

Binu Francis, the corporation secretary

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Thiruvananthapuram registering a spike in attacks against women under cover of night, the city corporation has taken measures to ensure its streets are well-lit.

The civic body has invited Expression of Interest (EOIs) seeking private partners to install LED lights. “This drive will see faulty lights and old sodium vapour lamps replaced with cost-effective LED lights. We will also install lights in poorly lit streets,” said Binu Francis, the corporation secretary.

“We will select the partners through a bidding process. In addition to installation, the partners will be responsible for ten years of maintenance,” Binu added. The private partner will also pay for material purchases and electricity costs during this period.The corporation has plans to install more than 1 lakh streetlights in the city. In the first phase, as many as 10,000 streetlights will be installed.

According to the most recent estimates, Thiruvananthapuram has approximately 1.08 lakh streetlights throughout the city. Of this, only 40% is operational. The corporation will have smart metres and receive real-time updates on which lights are working and which are not under the proposed arrangement.

The cost of electricity in Thiruvananthapuram is between Rs 10-12 crore per month. With LED lights, the civic body believes the cost can be drastically reduced. A similar project was implemented in Kozhikode corporation recently. It helped the city cut monthly power expenses from Rs 46 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Not a new idea

Thiruvananthapuram had fielded a similar proposal as way back as 2014. However, the project suffered on account of delays, postponements and disputes. Although several companies responded to the expression of interest, the move proved unsuccessful.

Even the plan to implement the project with SIDCO failed to take off.Meanwhile, the city corporation’s plan to invite EOI to install streetlights on NH 66 bypass has reached nowhere.The standoff between the National Highways Authority of India and the corporation continues despite many private investors showing interest.

