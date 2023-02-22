Sun-kissed snowman: Solar-run food truck launched by 25-year-old youth at Kowdiar

Navneeth K Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Snowmen usually melt in the sun, but this Snowman would run solid,” laughs 25-year-old Visakh R, who recently launched a solar-run food truck at Golf Link Road at Kowdiar. The truck customised like a Volkswagen Camper model has managed to create a fan base within a few weeks.

“I first started a juice truck in Vanchiyoor and was wondering how to make it into something unique without much cost. That’s when the idea of a solar truck struck me. I haven’t heard about such an initiative anywhere else in India,” says Visakh.

“I worked in a bank for a year, later took a personal loan from the same bank and quit the job to start working on this project,” he adds. Though he faced a lot of struggles, the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) helped him to set up this venture. “PMEGP is a blessing for small new entrepreneurs like me. There’s only a little contribution needed from our side. Also, we get easy accessibility if they find our plan convincing.”

The truck has four panels installed, which power the freezer and the lights. “With a one-time investment of around Rs 2 lakh, I saved at least Rs 1 lakh a year instead of spending it on petrol. Also, the panels have a 20-year warranty!”

Currently, Snowman truck offers ice creams, smoothies, shakes and juices. “Street food is considered unhealthy. In a few weeks, I will introduce healthy drinks like Cloudy Matcha,” says Visakh. He emphasises the need to reduce the usage of fossil fuels and focus more on renewable sources.

“I also feared the practicality of running a solar-powered truck. But it gets fully charged by 10am, and when I close the shop, 50% charge will be remaining,” explains Visakh, adding that his friend Aswin and brother Vishnu also support him in the endeavour.

