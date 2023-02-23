Sandeepananda Giri Ashram case: Vital evidence missing, says CB report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the Sandeepananda Giri Ashram arson case, the crime branch has found that some evidence that was collected initially during the investigation went missing, in an attempt to sabotage the probe.

As per the report, many vital evidence including the phone records collected by the investigation team, handwritten notes of the accused and CCTV footage had gone missing. The first investigation team probing the case failed to keep the evidence properly, stated the report that the crime branch team submitted to the ADGP (crimes).

The case was initially investigated by the cantonment assistant commissioner after it was registered by Poojappura police. Later, a team led by the control room assistant commissioner conducted an investigation for more than five months. However, the case was later handed over to the crime branch.

Crime branch sources said the accused had planted a wreath in front of the ashram bearing the words ‘Tribute to Shibu’ after the arson attack. The mahasar stated that it had been recovered and presented as evidence in court, and was given back to the station for safekeeping. However, the case file no longer contains it. The wreath had been documented by the police photographer.

A team led by crime branch SP Sadanandan P P conducted a follow-up investigation and made additional arrests in connection with the incident. On Tuesday, the crime branch made the first arrest when it booked an RSS worker who had allegedly hatched the conspiracy with fellow party workers about four years after the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri came under arson attack.

