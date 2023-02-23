Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sandeepananda Giri Ashram case: Vital evidence missing, says CB report

A team led by crime branch SP Sadanandan P P conducted a follow-up investigation and made additional arrests in connection with the incident.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the Sandeepananda Giri Ashram arson case, the crime branch has found that some evidence that was collected initially during the investigation went missing, in an attempt to sabotage the probe.

As per the report, many vital evidence including the phone records collected by the investigation team, handwritten notes of the accused and CCTV footage had gone missing. The first investigation team probing the case failed to keep the evidence properly, stated the report that the crime branch team submitted to the ADGP (crimes).

The case was initially investigated by the cantonment assistant commissioner after it was registered by Poojappura police. Later, a team led by the control room assistant commissioner conducted an investigation for more than five months. However, the case was later handed over to the crime branch.

ALSO READ | Sandeepananda Giri ashram attack: RSS worker arrested after four years

Crime branch sources said the accused had planted a wreath in front of the ashram bearing the words ‘Tribute to Shibu’ after the arson attack. The mahasar stated that it had been recovered and presented as evidence in court, and was given back to the station for safekeeping. However, the case file no longer contains it. The wreath had been documented by the police photographer.

A team led by crime branch SP Sadanandan P P conducted a follow-up investigation and made additional arrests in connection with the incident. On Tuesday, the crime branch made the first arrest when it booked an RSS worker who had allegedly hatched the conspiracy with fellow party workers about four years after the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri came under arson attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeepananda Giri Ashram arson case crime branch
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp