She-Cycling gains steam at Vattiyoorkavu

A brainchild of BYCS bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath and Zeenath M A, the initiative is giving an opportunity for women of all ages to learn a new skill and stay self-reliant.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

She-Cycling

Women learning cycling at Vattiyoorkavu

By Devika Rani
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another move to break the gender barriers is gaining momentum in the city. She-Cycling, organised by the BYCS Indian Foundation, at Vattiyoorkavu, has been making waves among the people.

A brainchild of BYCS bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath and Zeenath M A, the initiative is giving an opportunity for women of all ages to learn a new skill and stay self-reliant. The plan of action was simple launch a cycling venture at one location, run it for four days and then find a local trainer to continue the programme. 

At the recently held Vattiyoorkavu Fest, the second She-Cycling event was held with a diverse crowd of 20 participants — from a 9-year-old child to a 64-year-old grandmother. Each had their own reasons for joining the programme, from staying fit to finding a budget-friendly mode of transportation.

The oldest student is Chandra M Das from Peroorkada. Though Chandra enjoys driving and has a scooter, she always wanted to ride a bicycle. “I’ve already got solid handle balance,” she says. “But I want to study cycling since I feel it to be an excellent workout,” she adds. Prakash and Zeenath plan to extend the programme to Kollam and Salem and conduct an All India cycle tour.

