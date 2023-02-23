Stagnant state   

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending project to restore the lost glory of Akkulam lake continues to drag on, despite receiving cabinet approval last July. Officials say the Rs 96-crore project has remained stagnated, as the tourism department is yet to finalise the terms and conditions with the contractor.

The tourism department had proposed a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate the hyacinth-choked lake in 2018. Though the state government announced the project last year, work is yet to begin. “A final discussion with the company (Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Contractors Ltd) has been scheduled this week, and the operation and maintenance contract will be finalised in the meeting. Work will take off soon,” says an official, adding that the company had demanded `36 crore annually for operation and maintenance.

“We have awarded the work but we cannot simply go in for implementation without finalising the terms and conditions. Earlier, many attempts were made to rejuvenate the project and crores were wasted. Hence, we are implementing the project under the design-build-operate-transfer (DBOT) model.”

Initially, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had sanctioned Rs 64.13 crore for the rejuvenation project. But the lowest bid received was over Rs 100 crore, delaying the project inordinately. Subsequently, the project cost was raised and retendered.

One of the key waterbodies in Kerala, Akkulam lake has been facing neglect for decades now. Studies note that the lake-spread area has reduced by 31.06 per cent since 1942. According to a survey carried out a few years ago, the lake spread over 64 hectares is rapidly shrinking owing to inaction against rampant encroachment. Over the past five to six years, the lake area has reduced by 9.86 per cent.

Notably, successive governments have spent huge amounts on projects to rejuvenate the lake, but all of them failed to yield any results. A few years ago, a detailed project report was prepared by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. The report included proposals for several natural treatment techniques to reduce pollution in the lake.

Boating to resume soon?

It has been years since the boating activities were stalled at Akkulam, thanks to the hyacinth menace. An official of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) says boating would resume once the rejuvenation project takes off. Currently, the DTPC has set up a cine cafe at the old boat club space. “It is a temporary structure. We wanted to utilise the space for something creative,” says the official.

“It’s an ideal place for artists and people from the film field to spend time and hold discussions. The response has been really good.” Arrangements for restarting boating services will be made once the hyacinth menace is tackled. “We will set up a marina and make arrangements accordingly to introduce pleasure boating and other water sports,” adds the official.

“We will be able to start kayaking activities once they start removing the water weeds. We have already given orders for a solar boat under the Smart City project. We hope the rejuvenation project takes off soon.” Catchment areas of the lake have huge water sport potential and there is a plan to enhance connectivity between Veli and Akkulam.

“The breakwater at Veli is ideal for various water sports. The proximity of the destination to Lulu Mall is also an advantage,” notes the official. “We are exploring ways to link the mall with Akkulam by constructing a pathway.”

‘Huge increase in revenue’

Since the introduction of adventure sports – such as sky cycle, Burma bridge and hanging ladder – at Akkulam last November, the destination has been drawing scores of visitors. “A lot of visitors, especially from other states, are coming to Akkulam,” says a tourism department official.

“There is a huge increase in revenue generation. Earlier, the monthly revenue used to be about Rs 3 lakh. Now, in just two months, the destination has made about Rs 55 lakh.” Notably, the tourism spot is also offering part-time jobs to college students. “About 10 to 15 students are engaged at the destination as part of the ‘Earn While You Learn’ programme. They earn Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month,” says the official.

“It’s a 90-day internship programme. Since the introduction of adventure activities, we have been able to generate 25 job opportunities.” Furthermore, as part of enriching the nightlife at Akkulam, the authorities are planning to set up a glow park at the destination. “We are already operating till 11pm during weekends. Nightlife will boom soon,” says the official.

