VAIGA agriculture expo to help Kerala state, farmers grow by leaps and bounds

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Value Chain Development in Agriculture (VAIGA) 2023 programme of the agriculture department at Putharikandam maidan here at 4pm on February 25. This year’s theme is value-added chain in the agriculture sector. The event will conclude on March 2. The programme aims to introduce technological advancements to farmers, agri entrepreneurs and the public.

The programme includes an agricultural expo, seminars, workshops, and business meetings. An Agri Hackathon and DPR clinic are also being held.   

The DPR clinic is to promote entrepreneurship in agriculture. The clinic was held from 15 to 17 in Thiruvananthapuram. As many as 118 applications were received for the DPR clinic. Of them, 50 were selected as model ventures. The selected persons will have the opportunity to present their project before an expert panel.

It would comprise scientists, economists, technicians, officers of various departments, the State Horticulture Mission, NABCONS, a subsidiary of NABARD.

DPRs will be prepared for all 50 ventures as part of the programme. Assistance will also be given to farmers to get various benefits offered by the government. The DPRs will be finalised by March 1.

The inaugural function will be presided over by Agriculture Minister P Prasad. Tage Taki, Agriculture Minister, Arunachal Pradesh; Lok Nath Sharma, Agriculture Minister, Sikkim; and Chander Kumar, Agriculture Minister, Himachal Pradesh, will be the chief guests. NABARD chairman KV Shaji and Padmashree winners Cheruvayal Raman and Lakshmikutty Amma will be honoured.

