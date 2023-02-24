Arrangements for Pongala progressing well: Devaswom Minister

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Former Kerala assembly speaker K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devotees’ turnout for this year’s Attukal Pongala would be huge, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said. “This is the first full-fledged pongala after the pandemic. People’s participation will be high. Arrangements for the pilgrimage are progressing well,” he said at a review meeting held at Attukkal temple on Thursday. 

The minister said 3,300 police personnel, including 800 women cops, will be deployed for security duty. CCTVs will be installed in different locations. Display boards in Malayalam and Tamil will be installed. DCP Ajith V said arrangements will be made for smooth traffic. The excise department will conduct inspection and awareness programmes.

Twenty-seven ambulances will be deployed. The health department will run a control room and emergency medical centre on the temple premises. The green protocol will be implemented by the Suchitwa Mission, city corporation and Pollution Control Board. KSRTC will run long and short-distance services connecting the temple starting February 27. Four hundred buses will be pressed into service. KWA will set up 1270 drinking water pipes. KSEB has identified 4,500 streetlights for replacement. Devaswom Special Secretary M G Rajamanikyam, District Collector Geromic George, Sub-Collector Dr Aswathi Sreenivas and temple trust office-bearers attended it.

A mobile pottery unit has been launched by the Kerala State Pottery Marketing, Manufacturing and Welfare Development Corporation. Devaswom Minister inaugurated the unit on Thursday. 

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil conducted the first sale. The corporation will make sales on the temple premises, near Attakulangara Fort police station, near Sreekumar theatre, Thampanoor, near Putharikandam Maidan and Attakulangara bypass. Sales will be conducted on the secretariat compound on 4, and 6 March from 1 pm. 

