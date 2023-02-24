‘Fabulous Friday’ @ Vyloppilli Bhavan on February 24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its monthly cultural events, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan is hosting ‘Fabulous February’ today.

Secretary of the centre, Priyadarsanan P S, says “The opening event was Seethakali held on Thursday. It is a centuries-old folk art form believed to have originated in Kollam. As traditional art is losing its sheen, events like these will enhance its relevance. More such primitive art forms will be given opportunities to perform in the coming days.”

Today, the monthly cultural fest will feature a Spanish drama, Amaya by Moveo Centre De Teatre FISIC, which will be screened at 7 pm. It will be followed by a tribute event for the late poet P Bhaskaran Master, whose death anniversary is on February 25.

Titled ‘Orkuka Vallapozhum’, the remembrance event will include a music concert, with playback singer Rajalekshmi and her group rendering popular songs penned by Bhaskaran. The event will be inaugurated by noted poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its monthly cultural events, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan is hosting ‘Fabulous February’ today. Secretary of the centre, Priyadarsanan P S, says “The opening event was Seethakali held on Thursday. It is a centuries-old folk art form believed to have originated in Kollam. As traditional art is losing its sheen, events like these will enhance its relevance. More such primitive art forms will be given opportunities to perform in the coming days.” Today, the monthly cultural fest will feature a Spanish drama, Amaya by Moveo Centre De Teatre FISIC, which will be screened at 7 pm. It will be followed by a tribute event for the late poet P Bhaskaran Master, whose death anniversary is on February 25. Titled ‘Orkuka Vallapozhum’, the remembrance event will include a music concert, with playback singer Rajalekshmi and her group rendering popular songs penned by Bhaskaran. The event will be inaugurated by noted poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran.