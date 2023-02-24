Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Fabulous Friday’ @ Vyloppilli Bhavan on February 24

It will be followed by a tribute event for the late poet P Bhaskaran Master, whose death anniversary is on February 25.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan

Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its monthly cultural events, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan is hosting ‘Fabulous February’ today.

Secretary of the centre, Priyadarsanan P S, says “The opening event was Seethakali held on Thursday. It is a centuries-old folk art form believed to have originated in Kollam. As traditional art is losing its sheen, events like these will enhance its relevance. More such primitive art forms will be given opportunities to perform in the coming days.”

Today, the monthly cultural fest will feature a Spanish drama, Amaya by Moveo Centre De Teatre FISIC, which will be screened at 7 pm. It will be followed by a tribute event for the late poet P Bhaskaran Master, whose death anniversary is on February 25.

Titled ‘Orkuka Vallapozhum’, the remembrance event will include a music concert, with playback singer Rajalekshmi and her group rendering popular songs penned by Bhaskaran. The event will be inaugurated by noted poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Fabulous February
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp