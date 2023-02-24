Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Shot in arm for development of beaches attract more visitors

Kovalam beach, a major tourism destination in Kerala. (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 93-crore project for the development of Kovalam and adjacent beaches, which received state cabinet sanction on Thursday, is expected to transform the profile of the famed tourist destination and attract more visitors to the state. 

The project envisages both modernisation of the beaches and coastal protection. Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas said Kovalam was the destination that earned Kerala a place on the global tourism map. With the implementation of the project, the long-pending demand for the comprehensive development of the beach destination would be realised, he said. 

The modernisation will be carried out in two phases. The works in the first phase include infrastructure development of Eve’s beach and lighthouse beach and renovation of the Silent Valley sunbath park. Development of corporation-owned land and improving accessibility to the IB beach are also planned. Also included in the first phase are the demarcation of the boundaries of IB beach and Adimalathura beach and the coconut grove land acquisition. 

Further development of IB beach and Adimalathura beach and also the development of the adjacent coconut groves are included in the second phase. 

