Where divinity blends with heritage

George Johnson By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Looking for a serene space with scenic views? The Aazhimala Shiva Temple will be the perfect spot for you. The ancient temple, located at Vizhinjam, 16km southwest of the city, is dedicated to Shiva and is believed to be one of the oldest temples in the state.

The temple is noted for its 58-ft-tall statue of Shiva in the Gangadhareshwara concept. Made in concrete, the massive structure with Shiva’s hair flowing in the wind and holding Ganga has a charm of its own and lends a magnificent appeal to the temple. Created by 29-year-old artist P S Devadathan, a native of Azhimala, in 2021, the statue is touted to be the tallest Shiva sculpture in the state.

The temple’s history dates back to the 8th Century AD and is said to have been built during the Pandya dynasty. It is also believed that the temple was once a major centre of Shaivism, a sect of Hinduism that worships Lord Shiva as the supreme deity. The temple’s architectural style is a blend of the Dravidian and Kerala styles. It features intricate carvings and sculptures that are a testimony to the craftsmanship of the artisans of that era.

One of the most striking features of the temple is its location. It is situated on a hilltop, surrounded by dense forests and offers a panoramic view of the sea and the nearby villages. The temple is also surrounded by a tranquil pond, known as ‘Sivaganga’, which adds to the serene atmosphere of the place.

The temple’s sanctum sanctorum is adorned with beautiful carvings and paintings depicting scenes from Hindu mythology.

The temple also hosts several festivals throughout the year, the most important being the Sivarathri. During the festival, the temple is decorated with lights and colourful rangolis, and devotees flock to the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from the Lord.

Aazhimala Shiva Temple is a hidden gem that offers a glimpse of Kerala’s rich cultural and religious heritage. Its tranquil location, ancient architecture and beautiful carvings make it a perfect destination for history buffs and spiritual seekers, alike.

