Awara hoon...: Pics of migrant street vendors earning their way

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s the festival season and the capital city has come alive with street vendors appearing on every corner with little tidbits. Migrant street vendors are earning their way by selling chaats, balloons, glass bangles, toys, ceramic idols, stationeries, dolls and many more every day and cute items.

From Kanakakunnu, Putharikandam Maidanam, Poojappura Saraswathi Mandapam to Attukal temple premises and Shankhumukham beach, the streets are replete with colour. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures some frames from their lives, as follow.

