17 roads in Thiruvananthapuram corporation to be made motorable

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 17 roads that come under the smart road scheme of the Smart City Mission in the city corporation will be made motorable before Attukal Pongala. The construction work on eight roads in and around East Fort has already started. A top official with the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), the special purpose vehicle for the smart road projects in the capital, said that all 17 roads would be made motorable before March 7 but making it smart would take time.

“The work is progressing swiftly. All 17 roads in the Fort and Chalai areas will be made motorable before the festival. But it will take time to convert these into smart roads,” the official said. All of these pocket roads have a maximum length of 150 to 200 metres.

The SCTL called the tender for the roads two weeks ago. Many contractors participated in it as the agency floated the tender this time by dividing the roads into shorter stretches. The work on these roads was halted for around five months due to the earlier non-participation of contractors.

Of the total 17 roads, the repair works on eight of them have already begun. However, there are still 32 roads under the project that are pending construction. Meanwhile, the tender for the proposed major smart road from Althara to Attakulangara, which comes under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), will be opened on Tuesday.

The SCTL has begun negotiations with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) to renovate the Kalabhavan Mani Road. Similarly, negotiations are going on with the contractors to renovate Manaveeyam Road too. The tender for other roads, including the Statue-General Hospital Road and the Spencer-AKG Centre Road, will also be opened on Tuesday.

The SCTL is working on a tight schedule, with the project expected to be completed by April. Both the SCTL and the KRFB redesigned the work in small packages and issued tenders in November 2022, hoping that multiple contractors would take on the work and it could be completed concurrently. However, the SCTL still had to re-tender the project as contractors showed little interest in taking up the work.

The lag in carrying out the work on the smart road had tarnished the image of the government and the city corporation. Since then, the corporation and ministers have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the contractors. The last contract was finalised in late 2021. However, the contractor was unable to execute the work properly. He had also invited criticism from the public for the shoddy work.

A total of 40km long roads will be developed as part of the project. The KRFB is entrusted with the task of converting 13 roads into smart roads. Of them, the Althara-Attakulangara Road will be white-topped, and once commissioned, it will be the longest smart road in the capital.

The other roads are mostly pocket roads, like the Manaveeyam Road and Kalabhavan Mani Road. The Manaveeyam Road, the capital city’s cultural corridor, was opened to the public without completion, drawing harsh criticism. In the first phase, the work on eight roads will be completed, while the remaining five, which are minor roads, will be completed before April. The deadline for the smart road projects is April this year. However, the SCTL and the KRFB expect to seek an extension for the completion of the project until March 2024.

