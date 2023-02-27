2 years after approval, state to meet Sainik School’s salary expenses, pensions

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sainik School Kazhakkoottam’s (SSKZM) long-pending request to have their Memorandum of Administration (MoA) has been signed by the Ministry of Defense and the State Government.K V Saji, the school’s Quartermaster, has gone to New Delhi to collect the Centre’s order in person.

The order, which will help the authorities to expedite the process of the state government to take up the salary of the staff and pension benefits of the retired staff members, has evoked much happiness among the staff and retired staff members. SSKZM has been reeling from a lack of funds for the past two years.

The school faced insolvency in 2020, prompting the Central government to put forth a proposal before the previous LDF government to take over the burden of pensions and retirement benefits of the employees.

After much dilly-dallying, the then Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed to the proposal in 2021.

But it took almost two years to have the agreement signed.A former top defence official told TNIE that, finally, the MoA had been signed by the Kerala government and the Centre. “It is up to the finance department to release the funds. SSKZM Principal Col. Dhirendra Kumar is meeting the State finance secretary and Chief Secretary on Monday.,” said the official.

