3,840 police personnel to be deployed for Attukal Pongala

A total of 3,840 police personnel will be deployed during Attukal Pongala festival which will begin on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A total of 3,840 police personnel will be deployed during Attukal Pongala festival which will begin on Monday. In the first leg, 750 police personnel from the city will be deployed for duty. During the final leg of the festival, an additional posse of men, including 2,890 police officials from other districts, battalions and special wings will be placed on duty, the city police said in a release. 

The security preparations and the arrangements will be supervised by the Commissioner, while Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) will monitor the proceedings. The police will set up 117 picket points, 120 foot patrols, eight striking forces, 10 special striking forces, four jeep patrols and four bike patrols. A 24-hour functional main control room will be set up, while two additional control rooms will be set up at Padassery and East Fort.

The city police said their permission should be sought for operating microphones in connection with the festival. The noise should be kept below 85 decibels and the mikes should be turned off after 10pm. Mikes should not be operated in restricted areas. 

