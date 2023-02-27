Elaborate arrangements in place ahead of Attukal Pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly a week for the Attukal Pongala, the state government has reviewed the arrangements for the festival. According to the government, all arrangements are in place to ensure a hassle-free Pongala this year. The festival will be celebrated in full swing this time after two years of restrictions following Covid-19 spread. As lakhs of devotees are anticipated, the government has taken all steps to ensure smooth crowd management by coordinating with all departments.

“Pongala is a festival where lakhs of women come together. There will not be any compromise in security. Measures will be taken to strictly prevent the use and sale of intoxicating substances in the festival area. Announcements are being made through press, audio and visual media and social media to create awareness among the public about following green protocol and offering Pongala safely,” General Education Minister V Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Sunday.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Collector Geromic George and City police commissioner C H Nagaraju were present. KSRTC will ply services throughout the city for the devotees, said Antony Raju.

It has been decided that the concerned heads of government departments should submit the estimate of construction work and cleaning measures to be carried out to the district collector. With the approval of the finance department, the local self-government department has allotted Rs 2.50 crore to various departments.

The corporation will spend Rs 5.1 crore. Of this, Rs 3.4 crore is for civil work and Rs 61. 6 lakh for KSEB (maintenance and lighting) and Rs 1 crore for sanitation work. In connection with the festival, transformers, essential lights and sodium vapour lamps have been replaced by LEDs in the festival area. Installation of bulbs is in final stage.

A meeting of officials of Haritha Kerala Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Pollution Control Board, Corporation and Clean Kerala Company Limited was held under the chairmanship of the sub-collector to take necessary steps to make the festival green and safe.

Allotment

Kerala Water Authority: Rs 1.32 lakh

Major Irrigation: Rs 3.5 lakh

Minor Irrigation: Rs 7.5 lakh

Kerala Water Authority

( PH division): Rs 16.49 lakh

Kerala Police:Rs 3.82 lakh

Corporation: Rs 86.33 lakh

PWD Roads: Rs 10.50 lakh

Kerala Road Fund Board: Rs 87 lakh

