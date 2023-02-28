Kerala contingent steals the show  at plenary session

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the 85th Congress plenary session culminated at Raipur, it was the Kerala contingent that stole the show. With K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organisation), steering the summit, state leaders stood behind him to show the Kerala party’s dominance at the national level.

For more than 100 state leaders who went to Raipur, it was a show of strength in front of the North Indian leaders. All along the previous plenary summits, it has been the other way around with the large presence of kurta and pyjama-clad leaders. But this time around, things have changed with the dominance of Malayali leaders.

Senior leader K Muraleedharan told TNIE that for the first time, MPs were also invited to share the dais at the plenary summit.

“Kerala has got 15 Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi. It’s maximum from a state. This gesture conveyed the message to participants of the role being played by the MPs in Lok Sabha,” said Muraleedharan.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is bent on ensuring that the BJP is given a befitting reply in the general elections.

In order to woo voters from all spheres of life, major amendments were brought in the party constitution, ensuring reservation for OBC, Dalits, women and youths, in addition to bringing in a separate ministry for minorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been highly critical of the Congress’ practice of dynasty politics. But ever since Mallikarjun Kharge took over as Congress president, the BJP’s allegation has become weak. The plenary session conveyed the message to the leaders that it is the Congress Working Committee, the Congress president and respective state presidents who would call the shots while finalizing the policy decisions.

Thrissur Congress MP T N Prathapan came out with a Facebook post on how efforts are being taken to revamp the image of the Congress. “At the plenary summit, delegates from across the country were seen congratulating Venugopal for successfully holding the Congress president election, Bharat Jodo Yatra, plenary summit and now gearing up the party for the imminent Lok Sabha election,” Prathapan told TNIE.

