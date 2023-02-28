Rustic Russian verve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city witnessed a colourful Russian folk festival - Maslenistsa at the Russian House on Sunday. The spring festival which also saw the active participation of Russian compatriots and Keralites celebrated rituals that reflect the elements of Slavic mythology. In Russia, the final day of Maslenitsa was observed on February 26, which marks the eighth week before Russian Orthodox Easter, known as Pascha.

Russian nationals in the city gathered at the Russian House and prepared Blini, (a type of pancake) which was served with Russian caviar. Zolotaikina Olga, Andrey Poblaguev, Andrey Lis and Anna Izotova presented Russian folk songs. Various games were conducted for the Russian compatriots and other guests of the Russian House.

According to archaeological evidence from the 2nd century A.D., Maslenistsa may be the oldest surviving Slavic festival. The venue was lit up with the ambience of Russian village life, and the traditional music gave the city a flavour of Maslenitsa.

