What’s in a name: ‘Sabarimala of women’ & riverbank tales

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Globally famous pilgrimage spot Attukal – known for the Bhagavathy temple and the annual Pongala festival – got its name from its location, on the banks of the Killi River. Historians note the place used to be known as ‘Attukal’ even before the famous temple was established here.

The name, they say, emerged from ‘aattu’ (river) and ‘kaal’ (which could mean riverbank or handrailing).

Furthermore, Attukal became a noted centre in the subcontinent due to famous personalities, says historian M G Sashibooshan. Sankaranatha Jyotsar, also known as Sankaranathan Unithiri or Shankar Nath Joshi), was a Malayali chief astrologer and spiritual adviser to the first king of the Sikh empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

“Sankaranatha Jyotsar had visited Travancore during Swathy Thirunal’s reign, and got married from a family in Attukal. His son Shankaran Pillai was a famous judge and an ardent devotee of Attukal devi,” adds Sashibhooshan.

The Attukal temple is said to have become an important pilgrimage centre about 300 years ago. The Pongala ritual and the temple became popular towards the end of the 18th century. That was around the time when the Thiruvananthapuram region became the capital of the erstwhile Travancore Kingdom.

The Nair Brigade of the Travancore army fought many wars, and the women of the soldiers’ families used to pray for the safe return of their fathers, brothers or husbands by offering pongala to the Attukal goddess. “Every family used to pray to keep the soldiers alive, and light a lamp at their homes as a mark of their devotion to the goddess,” says Sashibhooshan.

Historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan notes that Attukal and the surrounding areas were of historical importance even before the Bhagavathy temple became famous. “Places around Attukal, such as Manacaud and Iranimuttom, have been mentioned in many historical documents. Also, soil from the nearby Kuriyathy paddy field was used to build the East Fort,” he adds.

“There was a time when the Vellayani temple was more popular than Attukal shrine. But over the years, Attukal emerged as the ‘Sabarimala of women’. There is no other place in Kerala where so many women devotees gather.”

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

