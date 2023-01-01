Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre doing nothing for expatriates’ welfare: Pinarayi

The chief minister alleged that the Central government which had collected crores of money from the expatriate community has done precious little for their welfare. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with MP Binoy Viswam duirng the inauguration of Expat Print House, an initiative by Janayugam, at Kinfra Park, Kazhakkoottam, on Saturday. CPI state secretary Kanam Raj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a sharp attack against the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the interest on money collected by the Union government from expatriates was enough to rehabilitate them. He was speaking at the inauguration of the expat print house at Kinfra Film and Video park in Thiruvananthapuram. The print was established by the Pravasi Federation.

“Now airline companies too have increased domestic flight rate. Even after the state government brought it to the notice of the Central government, the latter is yet to intervene in the matter to address the issue. The state government will help all initiatives launched by expatriates,” he said.

Pravasi Federation state president Binoy Viswam, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, ministers P Prasad and G R Anil were also present on the occasion.

