Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Posting row in Corporation: Standing committee chairperson steps down

Resignation comes following negotiation meetings with UDF and BJP councillors on Friday

Published: 01st January 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP councillors protesting in front of offices of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran and Works Standing Committee chairman D R Anil demanding the resignation of the mayor.

BJP councillors protesting in front of offices of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran and Works Standing Committee chairman D R Anil demanding the resignation of the mayor.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After nearly two-month-long stir by the opposition parties, CPM parliamentary party leader DR Anil on Saturday stepped down from the post of works standing committee chairperson of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation over the controversial ‘letter row’. He handed over the resignation letter to corporation secretary, and according to sources, he will be officially informing about his resignation to the state election commission and the district collector so that steps can be initiated to select the new works standing committee chairperson. 

The resignation comes following the negotiation meetings with the UDF and BJP councillors on Friday which were chaired by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh and Education Minister V Sivankutty. Following the meetings on Friday, the opposition party called off the nearly two-month-long protest demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran for the alleged attempt to make backdoor appointments to various temporary vacancies.D R Anil had agreed to have drafted and destroyed a letter regarding temporary appointments at the SAT Hospital.

Meanwhile, a forensic analysis of hard discs of computers in the Mayor’s office is under way. Mayor Arya Rajendran has filed a complaint to investigate the origin of the alleged letters in her name which were sent to the CPM district secretary. The Vigilance had also carried out a preliminary enquiry based on the complaints alleging backdoor appointments by the ruling party.

Forensic analysis of hard disc under way
A forensic analysis of hard discs of computers in the Mayor’s office is under way. Mayor Arya Rajendran has filed a complaint to investigate the origin of the alleged letters in her name which were sent to the CPM district secretary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp