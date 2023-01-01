Posting row in Corporation: Standing committee chairperson steps down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After nearly two-month-long stir by the opposition parties, CPM parliamentary party leader DR Anil on Saturday stepped down from the post of works standing committee chairperson of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation over the controversial ‘letter row’. He handed over the resignation letter to corporation secretary, and according to sources, he will be officially informing about his resignation to the state election commission and the district collector so that steps can be initiated to select the new works standing committee chairperson.

The resignation comes following the negotiation meetings with the UDF and BJP councillors on Friday which were chaired by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh and Education Minister V Sivankutty. Following the meetings on Friday, the opposition party called off the nearly two-month-long protest demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran for the alleged attempt to make backdoor appointments to various temporary vacancies.D R Anil had agreed to have drafted and destroyed a letter regarding temporary appointments at the SAT Hospital.

Meanwhile, a forensic analysis of hard discs of computers in the Mayor’s office is under way. Mayor Arya Rajendran has filed a complaint to investigate the origin of the alleged letters in her name which were sent to the CPM district secretary. The Vigilance had also carried out a preliminary enquiry based on the complaints alleging backdoor appointments by the ruling party.

