6.5kg tumour removed from woman’s uterus

She visited the hospital only when the pain became uncontrollable. 

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors at KIMSHEALTH successfully removed a tumour weighing 6.5kg from the uterus of a woman from Kollam. The woman was suffering from abdominal pain and swelling for the past one year. 

She visited the hospital only when the pain became uncontrollable. The doctors decided to remove it considering the risk of a tumour on other organs. 

The three-hour-long surgery was led by a medical team consisting of Dr Rafeekha P, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Sajith Mohan R and Dr Valli, Consultants, Department of Anesthesia. After the postoperative care, the patient was discharged from the hospital.

