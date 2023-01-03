12-day flower show concludes in Capital; music nite enthrals residents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flower show, illuminations and food courts that added charm to the night life in the city during Christmas and New Year celebrations concluded on Monday night.

A folk music performance by Shailaja and a music nite by playback singer Divya were the attractions on the last day. This year the festivities, which were hitherto limited to Kanakakunnu, Nishagandhi and Sooryakanthi, occupied more space in the city. The roads from Vellayamballam to Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam,Vazhuthacaud and Spencer Junction were landscaped as part of the festival.

Around 100 installations of ‘Nagaravasantham’ gave charm to the flower show. Around 100 artists and around 20 students of Thiruvananthapuram Fine Arts College prepared the installations.

“Nagaravasantham was a nightlife mela for Thiruvananthapuram. We have not yet familiarised with the nightlife concept before, although it is an essential part of every tourism sector throughout the world,” said a statement from the organisers. The festivities went on till 1 am on all 12 days since December 21. The event witnessed a record crowd on new year eve where different flowers, ornamental plants and fishes were on display.

The last day was made special with the visit of children from Centre for Rehabilitation of Differently Abled (CRDA) at Palayam.

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth took the initiative to bring 40 children from the institute to see the illumination and flower show.

They were accompanied by CRDA director Saji N Stewart, secretary S S Unnikrishnan and VYB president Sooraj Surendran. Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade under the leadership of the MLA also volunteered for Nagaravasantham flower show.

Shopping at the trade fair and tasting delicious dishes at the food court were the added attractions.

Nagaravasantham was organised by the tourism department in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and Kerala Rose Society.

