A grand epilogue

Roven Roy By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the clock struck midnight, Imbachi, Parimal Shais, Eetillam and Mary Ann along with an electrified crowd welcomed the New Year with a groovy musical epilogue. The second edition of the musical event, titled Epilogue, was organised by the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV) at Vellar in Kovalam.

The two-day event held on Saturday and Sunday was a fusion of modern music and traditional art and craft. While the musicians performed on the first day, a series of performances like Thirayattam, Mango Tree Magic, Pavakoothu and programmes by mentalist Preeth Azheekode and theatre production Soviet Stationkadavu, were the second day’s highlights.

‘Ekam’, a handicrafts product exhibition by students of the College of Architecture Trivandrum (CAT) was another highlight of the event. Products made using sustainable materials like rice straw, wicker, coconut shell, cane and screw-pine were on display.

“Epilogue has become our most successful event in two years”, said Sreeprasad T U, COO of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village. “We managed to draw a mixed crowd, families and youngsters. We plan to establish it as the premier new year event in Thiruvananthapuram city,” he added.

