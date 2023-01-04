Kerala govt appropriating Central schemes: BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pinarayi Vijayan government is appropriating the good things that the Modi government has done for Keralites, said BJP in charge of the state, Prakash Javadekar. In spite of this, the people of Kerala have expressed their gratitude towards the Central government, he said at a press conference on Tuesday. Javadekar claimed that the Modi government has transformed the state with 100% centrally financed schemes. “The Covid vaccination of 95% of the population (2.89 crore) in the state was done with the Central government’s free-of-cost policy. 1.52 crore people have received 140 kg of free ration as per the Central government scheme. Nearly 34 lakh farmers also have received over Rs 20,000 each under PM Kisan Samman Yojana,” he said. When asked whether these Central government beneficiary schemes will convert into votes in the next Lok Sabha election Javadekar said that the BJP government is doing it not for votes.