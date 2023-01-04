Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt appropriating Central schemes: BJP

When asked whether these Central government beneficiary schemes will convert into votes in the next Lok Sabha election Javadekar said that the BJP government is doing it not for votes.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pinarayi Vijayan government is appropriating the good things that the Modi government has done for Keralites, said BJP in charge of the state, Prakash Javadekar. In spite of this, the people of Kerala have expressed their gratitude towards the Central government, he said at a press conference on Tuesday. Javadekar claimed that the Modi government has transformed the state with 100% centrally financed schemes.

“The Covid vaccination of 95% of the population (2.89 crore) in the state was done with the Central government’s free-of-cost policy. 1.52 crore people have received 140 kg of free ration as per the Central government scheme. Nearly 34 lakh farmers also have received over Rs 20,000 each under PM Kisan Samman Yojana,” he said.

When asked whether these Central government beneficiary schemes will convert into votes in the next Lok Sabha election Javadekar said that the BJP government is doing it not for votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp