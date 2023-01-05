Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hoarding menace: Corp slaps notice on AIDWA

Published: 05th January 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Curbing the growing hoarding menace is becoming impossible for the local body authorities in the capital - the main venue of all political events in the state. Handrailings, medians, footpaths and traffic islands in the capital are filled with illegal hoardings and flag poles that are unscientifically erected posing a threat to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Ahead of the national conference of AIDWA, which is being held in the capital, hundreds of hoardings and flag poles have been put up across the capital city by the organisers. In addition to this, hoardings and cutouts of the world cup and many other recently held events are still there adding to the woes of the citizens.

With complaints growing, the corporation has slapped a notice on AIDWA to immediately remove unscientifically erected hoardings causing obstructions to traffic and pedestrian movement. A senior official of the city corporation said that steps have already been taken to remove the hoardings. “We have served notices to the organisers of AIDWA and the flower show to remove the hoardings and other installations. In recent weeks, we had removed more than 2,000 hoardings.

During the world cup, numerous cut-outs were erected in many parts, especially in the coastal wards. We have removed all of them,” said the official. As per the new circular of the state government, for putting up hoardings and banners the organisations should get prior permission from the local body and the organisations should remove them within the timeframe. Otherwise, a deposit should be given to the local body for removing them.

If the party violates the circular, a fine will be imposed and action will be initiated against the violator. Interestingly, most hoardings and banners are put up by the ruling party and other organisations attached to it. “We always ask them to remove hoardings that pose a threat to the public. But we ensure that all of them are removed immediately after the event,” the official added.

AIDWA state joint secretary S Pushpalatha said that they haven’t put up hoardings or flag which cause inconvenience to the public. 

