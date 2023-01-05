Implementation of draft masterplan for airport likely to begin in April

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of the draft masterplan for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is likely to begin in April. Airport sources said that the approvals from the  Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) are expected by March. The masterplan for the airport will be a game changer in terms of connectivity and infrastructure. According to airport sources, more flights from operators including Akasa Air, Vistara and Indigo, are expected in this quarter to ensure that flight tariffs are reduced.

The masterplan has also proposed a five-star hotel near the international terminal and a new air traffic control (ATC) tower.“The draft masterplan has been completed, and it will be submitted to AERA and DGCA for final approval. The approvals are expected by March. Once we get the approval, we will start the work. The preliminary work on the project is on,“ an airport source told TNIE.

The number of passengers relying on Thiruvananthapuram airport has doubled over the past two years. Sources said there is a 120% increase in international flights and 110% increase in domestic flights on an average per week. At present, over 9,000 passengers are using the airport on a daily basis, while it was 4,000 two years ago, airport sources said.

The number of domestic passengers passing through Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in the past nine months. The airport handled 1.31 lakh passengers in April 2022. This is an increase from 60,145 passengers in October last year. The number of domestic passengers in March was 97,633, while the April figure was 1,31,274.

FEATURES OF THE DRAFT MASTERPLAN
Every 5 years, there will be modifications according to the situation existing at that time. Currently, there is a single runway with a length of 3,374 m, a total passenger capacity of 4.5 million passengers per year, and a declared capacity of 24 aircraft movements per hour. Future plans include enhancing the passenger experience, building a world-class airport for the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

