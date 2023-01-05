K-DISC goes green with solar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The headquarters building of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has set a new example for the state.

It is the first public building that is completely dependent on solar energy. The six-floor building with an area of 15,000 sqft has been designed and built as an energy conservation model, which can be replicated everywhere.

K-DISC member secretary P V Unni Krishan said it is putting forward a model of energy conservation that does not require the demolition of the existing buildings. To minimise the use of AC, double-glazed windows and water curtains are used in the building. Rooftop solar and battery storage enables energy conservation.

