K-DISC goes green with solar

The headquarters building of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has set a new example for the state.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It is the first public building that is completely dependent on solar energy. The six-floor building with an area of 15,000 sqft has been designed and built as an energy conservation model, which can be replicated everywhere.

K-DISC member secretary P V Unni Krishan said it is putting forward a model of energy conservation that does not require the demolition of the existing buildings. To minimise the use of AC, double-glazed windows and water curtains are used in the building. Rooftop solar and battery storage enables energy conservation.

