Young woman found dead in Thiruvananthapuram with her nose clipped and mouth taped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shortly after the city police set up a special team to reinvestigate the unnatural death of a 28-year-old filmmaker four years ago, another mysterious death of a young woman has been reported from the state capital.

A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her nose clipped and mouth taped at Pattom on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sandra, a resident of Pattom.

The Museum police said Sandra was found dead in her bedroom. The young woman was reportedly suffering from severe depression and has been under medical care.

The police added that Sandra's education has been suspended for a while due to her medical condition. When the incident occurred, she was alone in her room. Sandra's brother and father were in the house, while her mother had gone for work.

The police suspect it could be a case of suicide, but added that the exact reason of the death can be ascertained only after the autopsy.

The death of the young woman occurred at a time the city police has decided to form a special team to reinvestigate the death of filmmaker Nayana Surya under mysterious conditions. Nayana was found dead in her rented house near Althara Nagar in 2019. The Museum police then had failed to unearth the reason behind the death of the woman, who had assisted the late Lenin Rajendran in several projects.

The autopsy report of Nayana revealed that she had bruises on her body, while contusions were present in the internal organs, including the pancreas and kidney. The autopsy report created a furore and the friends and relatives of Nayana alleged that the police had probed the case lethargically.

Following this, the police checked whether there were any lapses in the probe conducted by the Museum police. After ascertaining that the police had failed to connect several missing dots, the city police decided to entrust a special team with the charge of reinvestigating the case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

